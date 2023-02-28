BRADLEY BEACH — The Bradley Beach School PTA is still seeking gift donations from residents and program ad purchases from local businesses for their annual Gift Auction on March 19 at the Ascension Center, in the Parish of St. Teresa of Calcutta located at 501 Brinley Ave.

All funds raised from the gift auction will go towards the purchase of books and supplies as well as updating and improving the cafeteria with new paint, new furniture and more.

The PTA hopes that business owners will consider donating an auction item, gift basket, or gift certificate to the gift auction, or placing an advertisement in our event program. Your tax-deductible donation will be recognized on event promotional materials circulated to parents, staff and the community as well as listed in the program.

Program advertisements are based on donation value, and any business that donates $50 or more will receive a free ad in our program.

The PTA is also currently accepting support and donations from the community. Anything ranging from gift certificates to monetary donations to new products are welcome- and nothing is too small.

If unable to drop off, an auction committee member will pick up residents’ donated item at their convenience. Please submit a donation no later than March 1, to ensure proper recognition at the auction.

Tickets to attend the event are available for purchase, and cost $25. Prizes for the event this year already include Sea Hear Now tickets, Bradley Beach badges, Summertime Surf certificates, theater tickets, restaurant gift cards, escape rooms, ice skating and so much more.

Doors for the event will open at 2:45 p.m., and the start time is 3 p.m. Drawing will start at 4:30 p.m.

Donations can be dropped off at the Bradley Beach PTA, located at 315 Brinley Avenue. The PTA can also be reached at bradleybeachnjpta@gmail.com or by phone at 908-489-1375.

