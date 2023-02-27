SEA GIRT — The Garden State Film Festival [GSFF] returns on its 21st anniversary with 230 films, including “Wisdom” from Sea Girt filmmaker Will Raver, to be screened from March 23 to 26 at select theaters in Asbury Park and Cranford.

Participants of GSFF come from all over the world with submissions that range from short films, videos, documentaries, feature length films to comedies, children’s stories, thrillers and student films. GSFF has been supporting the independent filmmakers by holding a venue for non-commercial films since 2003 when it first started.

“I launched the first one [film festival] in 2003 with Robert Pastorelli, and right now here we are,” said Diane Raver, founder of GSFF, who worked her early career in a commercial production in New York. She said that what got her into films was the local theater close to her town: “I fell in love with cinema as a little girl going to the Algonquin Arts Theatre in Manasquan.”

Her son, Will Raver, is the creator of “Wisdom,” one of the independent films included in this year’s festival. Mr. Raver attended Sea Girt Elementary and Manasquan High School.

“Wisdom” is a five-minute comedy that tells the story of a man’s roommate paying for his rent in an “unorthodox” manner “with wisdom.” The film was shot in Los Angeles. It will be screened from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 25 at the Jersey Shore Arts Center in Ocean Grove.

“The upcoming 2023 Festival adds a new venue and a return to an in-person only event to experience 237 films from 23 countries over four days in nine venues hosting parties, professional panels, events, special honors and more,” according to Executive Director Lauren Concar Sheehy.

To screen all 237 films, GSFF has arranged for multiple venues at the Asbury Lanes in Asbury Park and at the Cranford Theater in Cranford.

