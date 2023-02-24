LAVALLETTE — The Tuskegee Airmen paved the way for racial equality and desegregation within the United States armed forces and American society,

In his presentation on Wednesday, Feb 22, Paul Zigo, retired Brookdale Community College professor and Director of the World War 2 Era Studies Institute, highlighted the Tuskegee Airmen, the first Black pilots in the U.S. military. He gave this presentation at the Upper Shores Branch of the Ocean County Library.

Branch Manager Melanie Bobrowicz said this was a part of the library’s efforts to celebrate Black history during this month. Mr. Zigo had previously been invited to the library for a different event last year, hence why Ms. Bobrowicz and the rest of the branch welcomed him back.

While there were some audio glitches within his presentation, this did not stop Mr. Zigo from delivering this information to the packed audience of roughly 40 people from the community. He went over the formation, wartime accomplishments and overall impact the Tuskegee Airmen had on America’s society. Afterwards, he answered questions from the audience about all questions about WWII, the Tuskegee Airmen and his own military history and his organization.

THE TUSKEGEE AIRMEN IMPACT

Mr. Zigo said that the Tuskegee Airmen was the first instance of racial integration within the American armed forces.

“This was the first time the U.S. armed forces opened up the ability for Black Americans to be trained in the military skill, in this case, operating aircrafts,” said Mr. Zigo in his presentation. He went on further to say that this was the first major step towards total integration of the American military. This led President Harry S Truman to fully integrate the armed forces by 1948, just in time for the Korean War.

The Tuskegee Airmen also had a major impact on American society. Mr. Zigo said that the Airmen were some of the first black Americans to fight for racial equality within the military. He went on further to say that this inspired other Americans to continue the fight within American society, fighting segregation.

