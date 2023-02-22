BELMAR — The Jersey Shore Modern Quilt Guild celebrated its 10-year anniversary at Belmar Arts Center on Saturday, showcasing approximately 30 quilts made by guild members and members of the public in their exhibition, “Quilts for Today and Tomorrow.”

Well-lit walls featured hand-woven quilts with modern designs – displaying bold colors, fascinating geometric patterns and carefully stitched pictures depicting scenes from the Jersey Shore, among many other captivating designs.

The exhibition – the guild’s first – will be on display from February 13 to March 11. It features more than 20 quilts from guild members, 5 quilts from public submissions and a special feature of mini art quilts to honor the guild’s 10th anniversary, where members stitched pictures to represent a ‘Jersey Shore 2022 Summer experience.’

The guild, which has grown to include 33 members since the pandemic, was founded in Ocean Grove in 2012. It is a member of the Modern Quilt Guild, an online international network of 16,000 quilters who are encouraged to share their knowledge by starting their own local quilting guilds.

The guild now meets monthly at Old Spool Sewing Studio in Brielle, where all levels of experience are welcomed and embraced.

“We embrace everybody quilting, ” said guild President Eileen DiPietro.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.