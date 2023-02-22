POINT PLEASANT — The installation of the Pollinator Garden continues to make progress as the Point Pleasant Garden Club [PPGC] and the Environmental Commission work with the community to complete the project. The garden, located at the north end of the municipal building’s parking lot, has been ongoing since the fall of 2022.

The Department of Public Works [DPW] recently installed a post to allow an outdoor brochure holder which was hung by two local children and loaded with the first set of flyers, according to a press release sent from Kelly Noto of the PPGC.

Twenty milk jug greenhouses are now residing at the garden. Each greenhouse holds plants sown during the PPGC’s recent Winter Seed Sowing event. The event hosted 10 Point Pleasant members as well as members from Manasquan’s Sea Lavender Garden Club, representatives from Jersey-Friendly Yards, and the American Littoral Society.

“Each milk jug contains only one species of plant to avoid confusion later in the planting season. Either the common name, black-eyed susan, or the scientific name, rudbeckia, is written on the milk jug,” Ms. Noto told The Ocean Star. “Rainwater or snow, entering through the open spout of the milk jug, will keep the soil and seeds moist. As the weather warms through the spring, the seeds will begin to sprout forming plants. In late May, the plants will be transplanted from the milk jugs into the Pollinator Garden.”

The PPGC extends its gratitude to the students of Point Pleasant schools who collected 28 milk jugs to support the seed sowing efforts. Due to the event taking place during the school day, students who wished to sow seeds on their own were given instructions to do so. The students may donate their plants to the pollinator garden or keep them at home.

