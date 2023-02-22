MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Police Department was authorized by the borough council Tuesday to purchase of a new police K-9 unit dog.

The current dog, George, will be retiring, according to Police Chief Nicholas Tumminelli.

The chief told the borough council that everything is in place for the purchase and that time is of the essence as the dog will be ready for pickup from a facility in North Carolina on Monday, Feb. 27.

