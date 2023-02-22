LAKE COMO — With the numerous whale carcasses washing up on the Jersey Shore recently, Mayor Kevin Higgins said he has been receiving numerous emails asking him to sign the petition calling for a moratorium on the offshore wind farm that is being constructed off the coast.

Mayor Higgins said he will not be signing this until he has better educated himself on the pros and cons of offshore wind farms. If Mayor Higgins decides to sign this, he will let the town and council know when he does.

Mayor Higgins said he has also been receiving many questions from residents within the town, outside the town and council members regarding the sale of cannabis within Lake Como. An ordinance was passed by the council two years ago prohibiting the sales of cannabis in Lake Como.

A workshop is planned for the next meeting to discuss the history of this and to educate the council on the positives and negatives of cannabis sales. If interested in attending this, the next council meeting will be Tuesday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m.

