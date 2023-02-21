Nancy J. (née Simmons) Ammermuller, 91 of Neptune City passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Millennium Memory Care, Ocean Twp. Nancy was born in Piqua, Ohio and in 1985, she moved to Belmar and resided in the Shore area for many years. Nancy had been employed as a writer for the Asbury

