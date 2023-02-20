Joan V. Brennan, 85, of Point Pleasant, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Born and raised in Linden, Joan has resided in Point Pleasant since 1959. She worked in the accounting department at Bell Telephone for many years. She also taught CCD for several years at

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe. Already a

subscriber? Log in with Username (Email Address) and Password Email Address: Password: Forgot Password? Subscribe Now! A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties.

Subscribe now —>