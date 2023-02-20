Charles William B Goble, ‘Bill’ age 80 of Point Pleasant Beach, passed away on February 14, 2023 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center surrounded by his dearest friends. He was born in Washington, D.C. and grew up in Princeton and Helmetta, NJ, and summered in Mantoloking, where his family moved permanently in

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe. Already a

subscriber? Log in with Username (Email Address) and Password Email Address: Password: Forgot Password? Subscribe Now! A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties.

Subscribe now —>