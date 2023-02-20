BELMAR — Government employees who have been serving more than six to 12 months and are qualified for the current title or next promotion may soon secure their current title and/or get promoted, according to a human resource report shared during the Feb. 14 Belmar borough council meeting.

Mayor Gerald Buccafusco shared that an effort between the municipal human resources department and the NJ Civil Service Commission is working to “correct” the status of some municipal employees saying, “We found out recently that we have nine individuals who have provisional titles for way longer than 12 months.”

Government employees at the Belmar municipal office who have been only been appointed the title, “provisional employee,” but have been serving for more than six to 12 months are now preparing to take the civil service exams as the next step they needed in order to qualify for a permanent position, according to the review. A permanent position will secure their current position and will also qualify them for a promotion, if they satisfy the government office’s criteria they are serving.

“The reason why this is really significant for a person is that to move up the ladder, to go to the next level, the next title, you have to be in a permanent title for at least three months. So, what could happen potentially is [for example] I could be in the right title to move up, but if I’m in a provisional title, I can’t move up because of the civil service rules,” explained Mayor Buccafusco.

