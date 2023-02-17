Olga Sala, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Jersey Shore Medical — the same hospital that she gave birth to 3 of her 4 children, and cared for us when we were there for various reasons. Born and raised in Newark, Olga has resided in Wall Township since 1961. Olga’s greatest joy

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe. Already a

subscriber? Log in with Username (Email Address) and Password Email Address: Password: Forgot Password? Subscribe Now! A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties.

Subscribe now —>