Janice M. (nee Verrilli) Riccelli, 83 of Brielle passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, February 17, 2023 surrounded by her loved ones at home. She was born to Marion and John Verrilli in North Bergen, NJ. Janice started working in the travel industry in NY but worked most of her life

