BELMAR — The annual Seafood Festival will be moving back to its traditional Silver Lake location this May, Councilman Thomas Brennan said Tuesday.

The unanimous decision by the Tourism Commission was announced by Mr. Brennan during the mayor and council meeting.

The Seafood Festival had for years been held at Silver Lake Park, which features a view of the ocean as well as picnic areas, a gazebo, ample parking and the lake itself. Since 2018, however, the signature event has been held in Pyanoe Plaza, a downtown location, where borough officials had hoped local businesses might benefit from the festival crowds.

“We’re going back to the old site,” Mr. Brennan said Tuesday. “The general consensus is it’s a better site. It’s more conducive for more people to sit. It’s more conducive for families to come and spend some time. And what’s better than seafood when you can see the ocean too.”

The festival is scheduled to begin on Friday, May 19 and continue through Sunday, May 21.

