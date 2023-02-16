MANASQUAN — The Board of Education [BOE] recognized and honored several teachers and students for their hard work and dedication to the school at Tuesday’s BOE meeting.

Kindergarten teacher Alyse Leybovich was given the Elementary School Teacher of the Year Award, as well as Jamie Onorato who won High School Teacher of the Year for the year 2022.

The Educational Services Professional of the Year award was given to Patricia Triggiano [MES] and Donya Manovill [MHS].

At the BOE meeting, the January Students of the Month were recognized. The students were senior Percy Yasenchak, junior Elle Duffy, sophomore Jake Kovach, and freshman Elliot Chilvers. The MES student of the month was Amelia Steger.

The January Teachers of the Month were Choir Director Madison Schille [MHS] and Michele Sayre [MES].

Also honored were the Students of the Month for the month of February. The MHS students honored were senior CJ Srour, junior Angelina George, sophomore Rylie Eldridge, and freshman Michael Loffredo. The MES student of the month was Dylan Reynholds.

The February Teacher of the Month for the highschool was English teacher Marisa Choma. Taylor Ames was named MES Teacher of the Month.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

[more_CS]

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.