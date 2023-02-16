BAY HEAD — Members of the Bay Head School basketball team made a trip to Rutgers University in New Brunswick on Feb. 1 to take part in a “Team Experience” as they watched the Scarlet Knights men’s basketball team beat Minnesota 90 to 55.

The Team Experience trip gave local children the opportunity to interact with Rutgers players on the day of the game at the Jersey Mike’s Arena.

The Rutgers team offers the Team Experience to elementary, high school students, school clubs and organizations, in which they take part in routine basketball ceremonies such as the “high five tunnel” where students greet the players and staff with high fives as they enter during pre-game introductions; “anthem buddies” where students are invited to stand with players and coaches as the national anthem is played; “benchwarmers” where students are invited to sit with the Rutgers team during pre-game shootaround; and half-time scrimmage, where students are allowed to shoot during halftime break.

Student feedback regarding the team-building experience was positive, according to Shane O’Connor, Bay Head School coach.

“It was really a good experience for the kids of just being able to go on the court, see the players firsthand, up close and personal, and also get out and have a good little night out to watch a college basketball game,” he said.

Mr. O’Connor said the Team Experience revived a school tradition that had been shelved due to the COVID pandemic.

