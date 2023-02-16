MANASQUAN — Sgt. Johne Ringo was awarded the 2021 Mothers Against Drunk Driving Award for the Manasquan Police Department at the Feb. 6 Council Meeting. The award is given to the officer who had the highest number of driving under the influence arrests for their respective departments for that year. Council President Jeff Lee stated that the number of drunk driving arrests Sgt. Ringo made was eleven.

“Congratulations to Sgt. Ringo who was just recently promoted,” said Council President Lee. “Keep up the great work.”

In December of 2022, Sgt. Ringo was promoted from patrolman to sergeant. He was sworn in at the Dec. 19 meeting by the mayor with his family at his side. His duty as the sergeant became effective as of Jan. 1 of 2023. He took over the position for Nicholas Norcia who was promoted to Lieutenant at the same meeting.

In other Police Department news, Officer David Baez was hired as a temporary police officer at the Feb. 6 meeting. His employment is effective as of the date of the meeting and he will be paid a salary of $35,000. According to Resolution 56-2023, as long as Officer Baez meets all requirements of the New Jersey Police Training Commission, he will be promoted to a permanent officer.

“We welcome [Officer Baez] into the Manasquan [Police Department]” Council President Lee stated at the Feb. 6 meeting.

