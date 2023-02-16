LAVALLETTE — Councilwoman Anita Zalom is working with the rest of the council to acquire a Community Development Block Grant [CDBG] to make more of the town’s beaches handicap accessible.

Funding for this grant comes from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. The state of New Jersey receives the grant money, and localities, such as Lavallette, submit an application to the state to receive a portion of the funds.

The grant for $35,000 would allow the town to purchase three new Mobi-mats, which are long walkway mats rolled out on the beach and, “designed for greater accessibility on soft soil for pedestrians, wheelchair users, strollers, ATVs and small crafts,” according to the Mobi-mats website. Also according to Mabi-mats, the mats are 100 percent recyclable and environmentally friendly.

There are also no artificial treatments or chemicals used in the manufacturing process, which can peel off and contaminate sand and water.

