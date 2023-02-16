LAKE COMO — The Cupid’s Chase 5K made its debut in Lake Como on Saturday with a big crowd turning out to support the work of Community Options, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals with developmental disabilities.

The run was one of many held in 41 localities in 11 different states, drawing 12,000 participants in all, according to Community Options’ managing director, Dian Casalaspro.

Ms. Casalaspro, who served as race director, said more than 250 people ran in the Lake Como event after first gathering in the parking lot at Bar Anticipation. According to fellow organizer Kevin Reilly, that was about double the expected number. Had just 100 turned out, Mr. Reilly said, “we would have considered that a success.”

Thirteen-year-old Ben Delgado finished first, followed by Katie McIntyre and and then Kari Hullen. Trophies were awarded to all three, and all runners received participation medals.

Ms. Casalaspro said the total national turnout exceeded 12,000, more than double last year’s total of 5,000 runners.

Cupid’s Chase is one of many fundraisers held by Community Options, Ms. Casalaspro said, all designed to “bring awareness to our mission and in assisting individuals with developmental disabilities to allow them to live an independent life and be a part of the communities.”

Lake Como Mayor Kevin Higgins, who attended and called the start of the race, said, “We love bringing these events to our town. We are a small town, we are a beach town without a beach, so … if we can get people from out of town to come in and just run through town, run down to the lake, run down Main Street to see what we have to offer, it brings people back when it is a little warmer out.”

