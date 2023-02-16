BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Chamber of Commerce [BTCOC] Educational Foundation will be giving at least $30,000 in scholarships to Brick Township students in 2023, according to the chamber.

Scholarships are open to graduating high school seniors, adults and offered for vocational as well as academic education.

Scott J. Greenberg, president of the Brick Township Chamber of Commerce Educational Foundation said, “We are thrilled to give back and always excited to follow the amazing recipients on their college and career journeys.”

According to Mr. Greenberg, funds for the scholarships are raised from local business owners and chamber members as well as their big 50/50 raffle.

BTCOC Educational Foundation scholarships are open to those who meet any of the following criteria:

Seniors graduating from Brick Township High School or Brick Memorial High School.

Graduates of either of the Brick high schools and/or the Ocean County Vocational Technical School District, who are continuing post-secondary students or continuing education students.

Members of The Brick Township Chamber of Commerce, employees of members, the children of members, or the children of employees of members [all Brick Township Schools are members of the Brick Township Chamber of Commerce].

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.