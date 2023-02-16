BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Council introduced a bond ordinance in the amount of $1,800,000 at their February 14, 2023 Council meeting to provide funds that will go towards the purchase of a 31.6 acre property of Breton Woods that was threatened by residential development.

The township is joining the Ocean County Natural Lands Trust to purchase and preserve the property.

“We are beyond excited that we were able to work with the County and preserve this property from residential development,” said Mayor John G. Ducey.

ADVERTISEMENT

The township of Brick and Ocean County are partnering to purchase the property for a total of $8,550,000. The township will be responsible for $1,710,000 and the County will contribute $6,840,000. The township has also agreed to be responsible for the maintenance of the property.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.