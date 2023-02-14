Barbara Guttenberger, 79, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Ocean University Medical Center in Brick Township. Barbara was born and raised in Caribou, Maine. As a young woman she moved to northern New Jersey where lived for several years. She met and married her husband, Gerald (Gerry) and

