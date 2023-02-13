MANASQUAN — A whale presumed to be dead was spotted floating toward shore on Main Beach in Manasquan Monday afternoon. Onlookers gathered at the scene as police and other borough personnel determined how best to handle the situation.

Councilman Michael Mangan told The Coast Star that the borough would likely wait for high tide to move the dead mammal onto the shore so it can be examined there. After that, it will be up to officials to determine the best way to dispose of it.

As evening approached, the lifeless whale had almost reached the shore and Manasquan police remained at the scene monitoring its movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident is one of several recent whale deaths tracked along the shore.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.