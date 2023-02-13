Jean Marie Walsh, 90, of Stuart, Florida, passed away peacefully with family on February 7, 2023. Jean was born on February 18, 1932, in Bloomfield, NJ. She grew up in Verona and later Pompton Plains, NJ, and graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in 1949, awarded “ Miss Immaculate”. Jean met her husband Bill while working at

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe. Already a

subscriber? Log in with Username (Email Address) and Password Email Address: Password: Forgot Password? Subscribe Now! A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties.

Subscribe now —>