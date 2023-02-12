MANASQUAN — Eager participants, some in costume, turned out for the 17th annual Valentine’s Plunge for the support of those with ALS Saturday, at Main Beach at the end of East Main Street.

All proceeds from the event benefited Joan Dancy & PALS (People with ALS) Foundation

Colleen Scimeca, a volunteer said, “This event is very important to our local folks with ALS,” explaining that the funds raised help provide at-home assistance for those with the debilitating disease.

Last year’s plunge raised $340,000 with 500 participants. Over the plunge’s 16-year run so far, about $6.4 million has been raised for the cause.

