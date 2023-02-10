BRICK TOWNSHIP — David Forrester was sworn in as the fourth Police Chief of Brick Township on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The new chief takes over for former Chief James Riccio who retired on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Chief Forrester said, “I am honored and thankful to be the Chief of Police of Brick Township. Brick is a great community that I’ve had the pleasure to live in most of my life. I am proud of the dedicated men and women who I have worked with throughout my career.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m looking forward to working together with the Mayor, Council, and the community to continue building strong relationships and serving the people of Brick Township with the kind of integrity and professionalism they’ve come to expect,” said the chief.

The Brick Township Police Department was least accredited in March of 2022 for the third time in a row.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.