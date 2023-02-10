LAVALLETTE — Mayor Walter LaCicero announced at the mayor and council meeting on Monday, Feb. 6, that Ocean County will pay the borough’s portion for the upcoming beach replenishment project.

Last September, the Ocean County Commissioners released a statement stating that the county would pay half the local share. The county and borough would each cover $336,500 of the project cost in Lavallette. The total $60 million project also will be financed with state and federal funding.

However at this week’s meeting, the mayor said that the county will pay the entire local share, so the borough doesn’t have to pay anything for this project.

“The county announced last week that they will be picking up our share of the dune and beach replenishment costs. The state of New Jersey is picking up 50 percent and now Ocean County is picking up the other 50 percent with no cost to the borough,” said Mayor LaCicero.

However, he cautioned that the borough is not necessarily off the hook for any future beach replenishments.

Mayor LaCicero said it is estimated that roughly 700,000 cubic yards of sand will be needed for the replenishment in Lavallette.

The project is now set to start in March or April of this year. The mayor said he is optimistic that it will not have an impact on the summer season.

