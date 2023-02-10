POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore Sunset Shores Region, an area that covers a collection of local troops, were invited to participate in Point Pleasant Troop #220’s Sixth Annual Bake-Off on Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Women’s Club of Point Pleasant.

This year, the competition was Disney themed, meaning that any desserts that girls wanted to provide for the event had to be inspired by a Disney movie or character. Fourteen scouts divided into three groups were set up in the Women’s Club. One group was reserved for Girl Scout Cadettes and two other groups evenly split the remaining ten Junior Girl Scouts who entered the event.

Families and friends who came to the bake-off were given a voting sheet upon entry, where after visiting each Scout’s table presentation and trying a tasty dessert, they could cast a vote for their favorite treats in each of the three groups.

There was also a judges’ competition, which doubled as a ‘critics choice award’, due in large part to the fact that Danielle Wolowitz of Top That! Donuts and Bob DeLuca of DeLuca’s House of Cakes were among the judges. Mary and Sara Cook of the Point Pleasant Leo Club also judged the event.

The scouts, regardless of age or rank, did not hold back in the competition. The girls presented their creative treats along with a sign that showed what they were providing and a full list of ingredients that went into their creation. There were treats inspired by Mickey Mouse, and even Baby Yoda themed cookies, inspired by the hit Star Wars show The Mandalorian.

In the Cadettes group, Lydia Videon’s Minnie Magic Cupcakes took home first place in the judges competition, while Riley Allen’s Queen Raspberry Red Roses won the spectator vote and best presentation.

In the first group of Juniors, Emily Allen’s O’bothers Treats won the judges vote and best presentation. Meanwhile, Scarlett Cawley’s Mickey & Minnie Sugar Cookies won the spectator vote.

In the second group of Juniors, Juliet D’Ambrosio’s Shell Scout Cookies won both the judges vote and the spectator vote, while Gabriela Guillen won best presentation for her ‘Forbidden Treasures’ themed dessert.

Each participant in the event received a Bake-off Fun Patch, and all proceeds received from the $5 entry fee are being used to fund future trips and events for the Girl Scouts.

