POINT PLEASANT BEACH — What started out as ‘sweet revenge’ is now providing the residents of Point Pleasant Beach with culinary delights.

After being laid off from her public relations job in January of 2020, Meghan O’Malley decided to follow her dream and open Sweet Revenge in September, 2020.

The store’s namesake was her mother’s idea when she reminded her daughter that happiness is the best revenge after her lay off. Ms. O’Malley said that since her dream was to open a sweet shop, the idea came to her as “sweet revenge.”

Located at 527 Bay Ave, Sweet Revenge Custom Chocolate, offers a variety of custom and pre-made chocolates and candies of a wide variety. Customers can enjoy standard chocolates, those with beach themes or even a best seller called the Lackawanna Rod. A pretzel rod dipped in caramel, crispy rice, and chocolate is named after the Lackawanna building Ms. O’Malley would walk past every day while living in Hoboken.

“I knew I wanted to open my own some day,” she said, going on to say she had always had an interest from working at Carlo’s Bakery in Jersey City when she was younger. Once laid off from her job, she realized that this was a blessing in disguise.

She decided to open her business in Point Pleasant Beach because of its sense of community. With all the shops along Arnold Ave and Bay Ave, the walkable downtown offers a very unique experience.

Before she opened her store in September of 2020, she had to rent a space and make many deliveries everyday. Once she bought the store, she was able to design the store to her liking. She said this was a very exciting experience to see her vision start coming to life.

OPENING DURING COVID

Just like many other businesses during the pandemic, Ms. O’Malley experienced her fair share of obstacles. She opened her doors in September, 2020 during the Covid pandemic.

“It was really crazy during the pandemic because I couldn’t have above a certain amount of people in the store at one time,” she said, highlighting the difficulties she faced with balancing opening a new store while also following the CDC guidelines that were in place for businesses.

The store has undergone many renovations since its opening in September of 2020, yet in the beginning there was not a lot of room for people to walk into the store. Ms. O’Malley said she was only able to have 3 people in the store at a time. Despite all these challenges, she said business took off during the pandemic and has been growing ever since, “It was a little hectic, but it worked out.”

With regulations lifted, her store has only seen more and more growth. Ms. O’Malley said, “It was good during Covid, so now that I think more people are coming out, it’s getting even better.” This will be Sweet Revenge’s third Valentine’s Day.

PREMIUM AND QUALITY CHOCOLATES

On top of the confections that Sweet Revenge offers, Ms. O’Malley creates a multitude of custom chocolates. She focuses on premium, quality Belgian chocolate and all treats are made fresh on-site.

Custom orders are one of the big hits for Ms. O’Malley and her business. She has gotten orders for weddings, bridal and baby showers, birthday parties and everything in between. She says around the holidays she will get many custom orders from businesses wanting to get custom gifts for their employees.

The holidays are always a busy time for Ms. O’Malley. In addition to Valentine’s Day, she also highlights other holidays such as Christmas, Thanksgiving, Mother’s/Father’s Day, and Easter as busy times, specifically saying, “everyone loves chocolate easter bunnies.”

She does get a well needed break in the summer months where she says business slows down for her. While business is still successful during this time, she says that, “Summer is pretty slow because chocolate melts.” This does not stop her from creating seasonal themed treats, such as beach-themed sweets, taffies and fudges for both tourists and locals in the community.

Some of her best sellers include her caramel pretzel bark. These are crushed pretzels drizzled in caramel and coated with milk chocolate. She says these are always in demand and are always leaving her store.

Ms. O’Malley also said there are some sweets that are very tedious to make, such as the s’mores chocolates. “I will bake a ton and they will all go right away,” she says, going on to say how she cannot keep up with the demand for these. Regardless, she continues to provide the community with new and classic treats for everyone to enjoy.

FUTURE OF THE BUSINESS

Ms. O’Malley is very excited for the future of her business saying how she gets busier every day and how business is continuing to grow. She said the Point Beach community has exceeded her expectations and she looks forward to continuing to be an active part of the Point Beach community.

Sweet Revenge has already been a part of many street festivals, ladies’ nights, art council events, recreation events, Antrim School Cooks’ Tours, and many more. This upcoming weekend, Sweet Revenge will be participating in the ‘Show Us Your Heart’ Bingo Scavenger Hunt taking place all around Arnold Avenue Point Beach giving out candy to any passersby. With her business steadily growing, Meghan O’Malley will be staying at this location for some time and looks forward to what the future will hold.

To find out more about Sweet Revenge Custom Chocolate, visit sweetrevengechocolate.com.