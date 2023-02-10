BRADLEY BEACH — Borough Administrator Kim Humphrey will leave her position on March 13 to take a position with the Borough of Keyport, Mayor Larry Fox announced Wednesday. She has held the post since July 2021.

The mayor made the announcement during Wednesday’s borough council meeting. He said he had received the news the night before from Ms. Humphrey, who was not present at the meeting.

Mayor Fox praised Ms. Humphrey’s service to Bradley Beach, and recalled his role in her selection.

“I interviewed over 30 candidates for the position in 2021,” said Mayor Fox, “Ms. Humphrey was the most qualified, productive and effective BA in Monmouth County. Our tremendous loss is Keyport’s gain and I wish her the best.”

The mayor said that Ms. Humphrey’s main goal before leaving Bradley Beach would be to get the borough’s fiscal 2023 municipal budget approved.

