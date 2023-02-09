POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Two ordinances that address beach development were introduced for first reading at the Feb. 7 mayor and council meeting in an effort to regulate development within the borough.

Ordinance 2023-02 was the first potential new legislation read, proposing the amendment Chapter 19, “Development,” of the Borough Code to redefine sizing standards for residential structures.

The first section of the amendment would provide that subsection of height limitations for residential structures would see the deletion of a paragraph that reads, “all homes on lots equal to or exceeding 15,000 square feet.”

The second section provides that a subsection of “Development” entitled “Provisions Applicable For Zoning Districts” would be amended to include a subparagraph that adds regulations for roof-top deck construction in either a residential use building or a building within any zoning district.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.