LAKE COMO — Bill Clanton was honored by the mayor and borough council at their meeting on Feb. 7 for his dedication to Lake Como’s community over many years of service.

Mayor Kevin Higgins said Mr. Clanton, a resident of Warren Grove, previously had served as a chairman of the borough’s Tourism Commission. With his wife Mary, they gave many hours of their time to help bolster Lake Como’s community such as in Flag Day Celebrations, the Lake Como Day of Praise, and the planning of Lake Como Day. Mr. Clanton was also instrumental in securing a generator for Borough Hall’s complex to ensure the safety of the community during emergency situations, said Mayor Higgins.

Mr. Clanton was presented a plaque by Mayor Kevin Higgins and Councilwoman Hawley Scull and was given a round of applause from all members of the council and audience.

Although Mr. Clanton is not a resident, he worked at 95.9 The WRAT, formerly WADB, in Lake Como for many years, and has been involved in the Lake Como community for a number of years. He thanked the mayor and the council for their devotion and dedication to the community.

“You really have a great team together and everything pulled together and some of the choices that you’ve made lately have been absolutely fabulous with making the town better.” Mr. Clanton said after he was presented with the award by Mayor Higgins and Councilwoman Scull.

Councilwoman Scull said Mr. Clanton, “has been such a pleasure to work with. Bill really operates from a place of kindness and generosity and you really can’t ask for something you know more than that out of a Tourism Commission chair.” Councilwoman Scull also went on to praise Mr. Clanton that even though he does not live in Lake Como, his dedication to the community is outstanding.

Mr. Clanton said he will still be a very active member within the community and continue to serve and improve Lake Como as a whole.

