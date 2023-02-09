Isabella Miller Duncan, 96 of Murrells Inlet, SC died Tuesday February 7, 2023 at Prince George Healthcare in Georgetown, SC. Mrs. Duncan was born in Kearny, NJ to the late Robert and Annie Miller. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star’s Arlington Chapter of Kearny, Faith Chapter of

