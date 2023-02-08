Have you waited too long to plan that perfect date for your significant other and cannot score a reservation at that expensive restaurant? Well fret no longer because the best ideas for date night are right here. Why not try some new experiences or step out of your comfort zone to give your partner one of the most romantic nights of their lives?

PASTA MAKING CLASS –

SOULE’ CULINARY AND ART SCHOOL

Don’t want to spend an egregious amount on a Valentine’s dinner? How about making it yourself with your partner?!

Soule’ Culinary and Art School located at 800 Ocean Road, Suite 1 in Point Pleasant is offering a culinary experience to make your very own ravioli. These are not just any normal ravioli, because not only are these 4 cheese ravioli with vodka cream sauce, but participants will also be shaping their ravioli into hearts to give this experience a Valentine’s twist. Along with making dinner, dessert will also be made featuring a flourless chocolate, almond, and raspberry cake served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Once everyone has finished their culinary masterpieces, all will be able to sit down and enjoy a wonderful and romantic dinner together with any drinks you may have brought at this event, which is BYOB. The class is being held on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. and costs $85. If interested, make sure to call and make a reservation at 732-552-4861.

MY FUNNY VALENTINE – ADA’S GOJJO

Ada’s Gojjo, an Ethiopian and Dominican cuisine restaurant, will be hosting dinner and comedy night on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The Latin themed restaurant aims to satisfy both your stomach and funny bone with this night of entertainment. Located at 1301 Memorial Drive in Asbury Park, all attendees will have the pleasure to experience comedians Jess Alaimo and Max Sheppard while enjoying some of the finest cuisine Ada’s Gojjo has to offer. The event costs $40, that includes both dinner and the show. Dinner kicks off at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. The whole event is BYOB by the way, in case you still need more reason to attend. Another unique quality of this event is that it is a vegan friendly buffet.

VALENTINES BAZAAR –

ASBURY PARK CONVENTION HALL

Who says you can’t buy love? Because the Asbury Park Valentine’s Bazaar begs to differ. Being held at the Asbury Hotel and Grand Arcade Convention Hall allows you to shop and stroll not just with your significant other, but also the whole family as well. From 12 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 you can peruse the many local vendors that will be filling up these two locations. Handmade jewelry, finely crafted art and home goods, and home-made chocolates are just some of the wonderful items that are on sale from vendors at the bazaar. But the fun is only just beginning because you can take photos at the Valentine’s Day Photo Walls designed by A Lovely Party at the Grand Arcade and Sea Blossoms Bridal and Balloon Jawn at the Asbury Hotel. Get a bouquet of fresh and beautiful flowers from Fresh Flower Bouquet Bar. There will also be a live jazz performance by the Natasha Wright Trio in the Grand Arcade. Even the kids can enjoy the fun with face painting and a sensory play event, sponsored by A Wide World of Wonder, where kids have a chance to experience the carefully crafted sensory kits meant to spark a wonder in children. With food stands and restaurants open as well, and a zero dollar admission fee, there is no reason to miss this event.

VALENTINE OCEAN PLUNGE

FOR ALS – MANASQUAN

How about shaking up the idea of what a date could be? How about raising money for a good cause and jumping in frigid water as a reward? Feel the love of the Atlantic Ocean as you raise money for local patients struggling with ALS and then have the honor to join many other brave couples and souls as you greet the ocean with open arms. The annual Valentine Plunge is being held on Saturday, Feb. 11 this year. Sign up is free, painless, and warm. Plus, warm each other up back at Leggetts Sand Bar in Manasquan for the post-plunge celebrations. Register to join or stay dry and donate by visiting valentineplunge.com for more information.

BE MY VALENTINE – OCEAN PLACE

If you are looking for something with a bit more bang for your buck, then look no further than the Ocean Place Resort “Be My Valentine” event. At $109 per person, you are looking at a more expensive night, however this night includes a full three course dinner, live music and dancing, cash bar with beer and wine specials, and of course those signature and breathtaking oceanfront views. Make sure if you are interested you go to www.oceanplace.com to reserve your tickets, because there are no walks up allowed for this event. For any further information please call Ocean Place at 732-571-4000 or email at opinfo@oceanplace.com.