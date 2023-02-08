Get ready to enjoy the Irish season this year by attending the amazing parades the Jersey Shore has to offer. Listen to incredible pipe bands, watch floats pass by and so much more this March.

BELMAR/LAKE COMO

The Belmar/Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back for its 50th anniversary stroll down Main Street on Sunday, March 5. Get ready for one of the most famous St. Patrick’s Day Parades in New Jersey.

This year’s Grand Marshal is Chip Cavanagh, who is also the parade’s chairman. Ordinarily, there are two GM’s for the parade. This year however, due to Mr. Cavanagh’s dedication to the parade and the fact that this is the parade’s 50th anniversary, the executive committee of the parade opted to elect him as the sole Grand Marshal this year.

All attendees should expect to be one of roughly 200,000 spectators viewing the over 5,000 marchers and roughly 50 bands, if previous years are anything to go by.

For more information visit belmarparade.com.

OCEAN COUNTY

Get ready to enjoy the luck of the Irish at this year’s Ocean County St. Patrick’s Day Parade. It will step off at noon on Saturday, March 11. The parade will go down the Boulevard in Seaside Heights.

Can’t make the parade? That’s alright! B98.5 will have a live broadcast from the grandstand.

This year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade committee members include President Tom King, Vice President Patrick Jockel, Treasurer Brian Morton, Secretary Robyn King, and Trustees Bernie Mackle, Erin Ryan, Dennis Morton, and Peggy Hurley.

Spectators can enjoy floats that will all be within the theme of Saint Patrick and Irish or Celtic American.

For more information, to complete a march application, or become a sponsor, visit ocstpatricksdayparade.com.

FREEHOLD

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year in Downtown Freehold at the Freehold Borough Arts Council’s Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. It will be held on Sunday, March 12. Line up is at 11:30 a.m. on West Main Street and the parade will kick off at 12:30 p.m.

This year’s Honorary Grand Marshal is Tom Hayes and Community Grand Marshal is Bill Madden.

There will also be multiple contests for participants to participate in, which include best dressed baby under 3, best dressed dog, best dressed adult, best decorated bicycle, and best dressed motorcycle.

Many organizations will be holding after parties once the parade has finished, all which have their own food, drink specials, and bands to perform, so there is plenty to choose from.

The Freehold Elks, Knights of Columbus, and American Hotel will all have their doors open serving corned beef, platters, sandwiches and drinks. The Elks will also be having a 50/50 at 5:30 p.m. Plus, the Lodge will have Junkyard Dogs playing from 1 to 6 p.m. The Knights of Columbus will host Jimmy & Gene’s McMahon Clan at 1 p.m. The American Hotel will host the Eddie Testa Band around 2 p.m.

This parade would not be possible without the combined efforts of the Freehold Borough Arts Council, the Ancient Order of Hibernians Div 16, the FBPD, Freehold Colombian Club, Freehold Elks, Freehold Borough Police Department, and many others.

For more information visit

downtownfreehold.com

ASBURY PARK

St. Patrick’s Day Parade fun returns to Asbury Park this year. The parade will be held on Sunday, March 12 starting at 1 p.m. This year’s official headquarters and presenting sponsor will be Johnny Mac House of Spirits.

The parade will begin at the staging area on Ocean Avenue, travel down onto Cookman Ave, and end on Main Street. There will be an after party hosted at the Wonder Bar with Big Bang Baby performing.

This year, the parade will posthumously honor Sammy Boyd as Grand Marshall. From raising money and awareness about national and local charities to enriching the community with his music, Boyd was no stranger to giving back to his community. Whether he was selling condos, slinging pizzas, or producing a show, Boyd always held his head high with a smile on his face. Boyd had connections with Asbury spanning all the way back to his youth being an active part in his community for many years. He was most recently recognized by the musical community with the Living Legend Award and honored by the Asbury Park Chamber of Commerce with the Spirit of Asbury Park Award.

For more information, visit

asburyparkstpatricksparade.com.

RUMSON

Come celebrate ten years of Rumson’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 12.

The Grand Marshal is Christopher D. Maher. Mr. Maher is Chairman and Executive Officer of OceanFirst Bank. During his time at OceanFirst the bank has nearly expanded to six times its original size, along with the OceanFirst Foundation making over $16 million in grants to donate to local charities and non-profit organizations. Mr. Maher also pushed all those in OceanFirst to contribute and give back to their communities. In 2022, OceanFirst employees had over 6,000 hours of community service.

This year’s Parade beneficiaries are Rumson Fire Company 42-2, Oceanic Hook & Ladder Co. No 1 and Rumson First Aid Squad.

For more information visit

rumsonstpatricksdayparade.org

HIGHLANDS

Prepare to paint the town green with the 19th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 18 at 2 p.m.

This year’s Grand Marshal is Karen Taylor Burke. Since the parade’s creation years ago, Burke has been a part of the planning and organization of this event. She is a first generation Irish-woman who grew up in Monmouth County.

There will be over 100 groups marching including bagpipers, bands, Irish dancers, and floats. The parade will set sail starting at Waterwitch Avenue and extend down to Bay Avenue.

For more information visit highlandsnj.com.