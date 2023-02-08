When FINS first opened at their location on Main Street in Bradley Beach twenty years ago, they brought a unique blend of foods and tastes to the Jersey Shore that at the time, had never been introduced here. Their style, which they call TropiCali cuisine, simultaneously introduced new tastes and shaped their brand as a tropical dinery.

In 2003 when they first opened their doors, there was most likely a heavy, freezing, February breeze blasting through the borough that is custom that time of year. However, people stepping into FINS both twenty years ago and today enter a warm and brightly illuminated tropical paradise, where reggae and surf rock is constantly thumping and televisions suspended throughout the restaurant continuously cycle surf films.

As Shawn Ryan and Pat Cuozzo, the founders and co-operators of FINS, celebrate the twentieth anniversary of their first restaurant in Bradley Beach, they can’t help but feel a sense of wonder and awe at everything that has gotten them to their current position. As they now look back twenty years later, the story of how and why Ryan and Pat opened FINS is a story defined by perseverance, determination, and above all, a friendship spanning nearly forty years.



LIFELONG EXPERIENCE IN THE INDUSTRY

Shawn and Pat both credit the success of FINS, which has three operating locations, to their lifelong experience in the restaurant industry, which began when the pair worked together in a pizza shop in their hometown of Toms River. Pat, who was 17, was a grill cook and Shawn, who was 16, was a busboy.

Upon graduating high school, the two continued their journey in the dining industry, where Pat went to the Culinary Institute of America to receive a degree in culinary arts, and Shawn went to Johnson and Wales University and received a degree in culinary arts and food service management. Despite attending different schools, throughout college, the pair would spend summer vacation and other breaks intermittently working in restaurants together.

Right out of College in 1988, the pair, along with three friends, opened and operated FUD’s Pub in Neptune City for local restaurateur Nick Aldari. Shawn said that the chance to operate FUD’s was “a major stepping point” for the pair, and added having the opportunity to “create the concept and fully operate every aspect of the business” was a pivotal moment that gained them valuable experience.

After working in a collection of other restaurants, Pat said that he and Shawn eventually became “burnt out” from the often demanding service industry. So, the pair switched over to the corporate side of the food industry, working for an independent restaurant company that was expanding on the East Coast. There, Pat acted as Executive Chef and Shawn served as the company’s General Manager.

Adding onto their experience in restaurants, in the late 1990s the pair then moved to a food and equipment services provider. It was during their time at U.S Foods, where they worked until 2012, that they began to consider opening what would become FINS.

A NEW STYLE BROUGHT TO THE JERSEY SHORE

When Shawn and Pat first began workshopping the idea of opening a restaurant in the area, they saw a market oversaturated with common eateries such as pizza, fast food chains, and Chinese restaurants. They knew if they wanted to succeed, that they had to provide something different.

However, they found themselves at a difficult crossroads. When the pair first began to experiment with “unheard of” cuisine styles in the late 1980s, such as sushi, in their local restaurants, there was some pushback by patrons.

“The timing was just not right,” said Pat, “people were not ready for this type of cuisine along the Jersey Shore in the ’90s.”

Initial hesitation by local patrons to try new foods didn’t stop the pair from working towards crafting a unique blend of foods that would eventually shape the FINS menu. Both Shawn and Pat said that their experience working in a Japanese restaurant in Seaside, along with traveling to a collection of places such as the Carribean and the West Coast, are what resulted in them creating their TropiCali cuisine style. The duo describes TropiCali as “Southern California Cuisine, influenced by Latino, Tropical Island and Pacific Rim flavors.”

“We wanted to focus on foods we hoped our customers would consider fun, different and be great for takeout”, said Shawn, who added that the task was made easy by having someone like Pat, who he regards as a “food genius.”

Opening a restaurant where Shawn and Pat could showcase their TropiCali style proved to be the key to success. The pair said that they experienced frequent business from the very beginning, and by 2005, opened their second location in Brick. Then, in 2012, Shawn and Pat opened their third location in Sea Girt, and with three operating locations, left their corporate jobs to commit their full time and effort to FINS. In 2015, the pair purchased a property in Point Pleasant and moved their Brick location there.

TWENTY YEARS LATER

When the site of the original store on Main Street in Bradley Beach was available over twenty years ago, Shawn, who lived in the borough, and Pat, who lived nearby, jumped at the opportunity to rent the shore location. And from the get go, the two put their heart and soul into the success of FINS, taking out a line of credit against their homes just to provide funding for the project.

Now, with three successful locations, Shawn and Pat say that they are “blessed to have an amazing team” of past and present employees, who have played a substantial role in the success of FINS.

Reflecting on the twenty year anniversary of their Bradley Beach location, Shawn said “It is crazy to think that it has been 20 years already, it truly feels like a blink”, he added, “to have the support and belief of my wife Donna for over 23 years. Also, for two childhood friends to be able to work together and own multiple businesses for going on 40 years has made the journey a lot of fun.”

Meanwhile, Pat described the anniversary as “pretty humbling now and every step of the way,” and added, “the gratitude I have for what we have accomplished is beyond words. For me as the chef and creator of our menu I feel that what sets our food apart is our approach that every ingredient matters and has a story as to why we use them.”

To celebrate the 20th Anniversary, which is on Feb. 14, FINS will be offering a free Cabo Taco or Key West Key Lime Cake with any purchase from Feb. 14-28 at any of their locations. For more information, visit FINS website at finsusa.com or check their Instagram at finsusa.