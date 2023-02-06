Ruth Lorraine “Rainey” Fitzpatrick, 97, of Winchester, MA and Kennebunkport, ME passed away on February 3, 2023 after a brief illness. Rainey was born on August 6, 1925, to Louis Flammia and Bessie Sullo Flammia in Winchester, MA. Rainey graduated from Malden High School, and it was there where she met the love of her