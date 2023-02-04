Spring Lake Heights School has begun kindergarten registration for the 2023-24 school year for children who will be at least 5-years-old on or before Oct. 1.

They must have had a physical within one year prior to the first day of school in September and an immunization record and a physical form must be provided on the day of registration. Children do not have to be present for registration, however.

Children who do not meet the health requirements before the start of school will be excluded from entering until immunizations are complete.

Upon registration, parents must also be able to provide proof of age and residence. Age may be proven with a birth certificate or other documentation with age proof.

Residency may be proven with a lease or rental agreement, a mortgage, etc. At least two of the following supporting documentation of residency must be provided: two recent utility bills; voter’s registration; recent tax bill; homeowner’s insurance certificate; current driver’s license; or other proof.

Proof must be provided even if there is already a sibling attending SLHS.

Registration forms can be found on the school district website at www.slheights.org.

For more information, call 732-449-6149 ext. 100.

