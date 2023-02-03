BRICK TOWNSHIP — A 32-acre parcel of land considered for construction of 59 singles on Laurel Avenue in the Breton Woods section of Brick Township will likely be preserved as open space under the Ocean County Natural Lands Trust Fund program.

Brick Township Mayor John Ducey said, “This is a really great accomplishment. The Brick Open Space Savers [BOSS], the BOSS committee that we have in town, this was our number one priority. Our very first meeting everyone focused on this property and said that this is the one property that we would love to acquire and keep as open space.”

According to the mayor, BOSS has around 20 volunteer members and credits determination and willpower by the committee for getting the property.

The 32-acre parcel of land property owner, DR Horton of Mount Laurel, has accepted a negotiated offer of $8,550,000.

Brick Township will partner with Ocean County on the purchase providing $1,710,000 from the Township and $6,840,000 from Ocean County. Both the township and county will seek grant funding from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Green Acres program.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

