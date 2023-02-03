BELMAR — A final recount of the November 2022 local election votes will begin on Feb. 8 at the Monmouth County Board of Elections in Freehold, according to ruling by County Superior Court Judge David F. Bauman .

The judge granted an application for a full recount and recheck of voter tallies in six election districts in Belmar, Fair Haven, Ocean Township and Tinton Falls. Voter duplication was determined in those six districts, according to Monmouth County election system vendor ES&S. Both have attributed the error to a “human procedural error.”

“The integrity of the voting process remains the top priority of Monmouth County Election Offices, and we are glad the will of the voters will be carried out,” according to the latest statement released yesterday by the Monmouth County joint elections offices in Freehold.

Correction of the resulting tallies has changed only one election outcome — the apparent 20-vote victor in a nonpartisan school board race in Ocean Township now trails his opponent by a single vote.

In Belmar, however, Mayor Gerald Buccafusco’s November 2022 victory over former Mayor Mark Walisfer is unaffected by the corrected tally. Neither are races in Fair Haven and Tinton Falls, which also had erroneous duplicated vote totals, county officials said.

