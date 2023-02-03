SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Monmouth County Regional Health Commission 1, which covers twelve municipalities including Spring Lake Heights, is seeking funds from a collection of state grants to provide an overall increase in local health funding, Heights Board of Health members announced during the annual reorganization meeting held Jan. 24.

The grants, which were created by the New Jersey Association of County and City Health Officials [NJACHO] and funded by the New Jersey Department of Health, come from funds that the department received from the federal Centers for Disease Control.

The intent of the federal funding, which allocated $116.5 million to the grants, was kept broad, leaving state governments to decide how to allocate funds to support local health departments with “a wide range of activities”, according to a state website.

Spring Lake Heights Board of Health Chairman Leonard Giles, who also serves as president of Regional Health Commission #1, announced that one of the grants that the commission is applying for is the Enhancing Local Public Health Infrastructure Partner Organization Grant, which will divide $75 million among the 23 counties in the state, with varying amounts awarded according to the needs of individual counties.

This grant, according to a state website, can be used by local health departments to improve healthcare for local populations by expanding and strengthening existing healthcare accessibility.

Another grant that the commission is seeking funds from is the County Health Infrastructure Grant Program, which is allocating funds to health departments across the state to address and respond to “complex public health issues,” such as threats from the COVID-19 virus.

Dr. Giles said that $627,000 from one of the NJACHO grants is “pretty much guaranteed,” and that a second part to the grant could result in the Health Commission receiving an additional $300,000.

These funds, Dr. Giles said, would go toward a collection of health care projects, including providing vaccines, improving lead safety, and paying the salaries of public health employees in the borough’s health commission district.

