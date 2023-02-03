BRADLEY BEACH — The borough council unanimously voted on Jan. 25 to continue the process of accepting bids for the installation of electric-vehicle charging stations throughout Bradley Beach.

The council also voted to withdraw a measure that would award a contract for the project to Greenspot LLC, a Jersey City-based company that develops, manufactures and installs electric-vehicle charging stations in both municipalities and private businesses.

Both actions stemmed from talks in the borough that began in 2020, when borough officials began exchanging information with other municipalities on the feasibility of providing electric-vehicle charging stations, as well as on the general issues, concerns and maintenance issues that can arise from such projects.

According to a presentation by Greenspot LLC at a Dec. 13 council meeting, the company proposed to install charging stations at a number of different parking locations throughout the borough, without any upfront capital or other public monies required to cover the costs. Then, the borough and Greenspot LLC would split the profits made through the sale of electricity to cars using the stations.

During both the Dec. 13 and Jan. 25 meetings, residents and council members expressed concern about the proposed project, especially the placement of some charging stations in residential areas.

Another concern was that installation of electric-vehicle charging stations would reduce space available for an already limited number of parking spots in the borough, especially during the summer season.

Now that the borough is readying to accept bids for the project again, council members have said that they will include a request for proposal, which is a list of amendments and specifications that bidders seeking to apply for a project were required to meet. Council members and Mayor Larry Fox have said that this project will not move forward unless the concerns of residents are recognized and considered each step of the way.

