BAY HEAD — When heavy rains fell along the Jersey Shore on Dec. 23, Sophia Dilatush, manager of the Bay Head Cheese Shop & Bottles Too, found racks, products, implements and electrical outlets under a foot of water by 7 a.m.

The water also flowed into the store’s back kitchen, even though the floor there had been elevated because of earlier flooding events.

The Bay Head Cheese Shop & Bottles Too sits at the corner of Park and Bridge avenues, a few meters walk from Twilight Lake, where another body of water, Scow Ditch, connects it to Barnegat Bay. The location makes it an unfortunate reference point for the flooding that too often affects the borough’s downtown businesses.

Ms. Dilatush said her parents decided to raise the store’s elevation a foot higher as soon as they assumed ownership in 2015.

“It was also Christmas week,” she said of the December storm, “and all the businesses missed out on a whole big money maker day.”

According to a flood subcommittee report issued by the Bay Head Environmental Commission released on Jan. 18, the late December storm produced an extremely rapid flood event, crippling Bay Head’s downtown for 25 hours just before Christmas.

