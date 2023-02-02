BRIELLE — Brielle Elementary School students on Monday attended an assembly with motivational speaker Anthony Ferraro, a 27-year-old local Brielle resident with a rare genetic disorder called Leber’s congenital amaurosis, which causes severe vision loss at birth.

A current Spring Lake resident, shared how his disability has never let it stop him from pursuing his dreams and living life to the fullest.

His achievements include, but are not limited to, receiving a high school wrestling championship for St. John Vianney and becoming a competitive skateboarder as well as an amazing guitarist. He’s also a member of the USA Paralympic Judo Team.

Mr. Ferraro also stars in a documentary called, “A Shot in the Dark,” an autobiography that has won multiple awards and is available to watch on Amazon Prime.

He has a passion for sharing his story and encouraging people to meet life’s challenges with positivity and love.

School Vice Principal Colin Sabia said that both students and staff were captivated by his presentation and story.

