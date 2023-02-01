BRICK TOWNSHIP — Judge Guy Ryan ruled to amend pretrial restrictions of Aimee Lonczak and Michele Nycz after an infraction of their court order on Jan. 19 when they visited an animal shelter in Stafford.

Judge Ryan did not send Ms. Lonczak and Ms. Nycz to jail for the infraction, but amended the pretrial restrictions of no contact with animals to include that the two women cannot visit animal shelters or pet stores.

Prosecutors initially alleged the 16-year-old went with Lonczak, 58, and Nycz, 49, to the animal shelter that day.

But Alexander Becker, an assistant Ocean County prosecutor, said at a hearing Tuesday, Jan. 31 that it turned out to be an older daughter, who accompanied them looking to reclaim a cat who was not subject to any court order that had accompanied the two women to the animal shelter that day.

