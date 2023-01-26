POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Borough Board of Education saw a packed house in the high school’s auditorium for their Jan. 23 meeting, where they presented certificates for various students and community members for their work within the school district.

The first recognition, presented by Superintendent Adam L. Angelozzi and School Business Administrator and Board Secretary Steven W. Corso, was given to Robert Sickle of Pine Belt Cars, who was once again awarded naming rights to the Point Pleasant Borough Stadium Field for the next five years, beginning on March 1.

Mr. Angelozzi detailed Mr. Sickle’s contributions to the district, including monetary donations yearly, covering student cafeteria accounts and, at the beginning of this school year, donating nearly $10,000 to buy new radios for security amidst national school safety concerns.

“Our partnerships with the community are important, especially our businesses, and there’s been nobody more generous than Pine Belt to the school,” said Mr. Corso, who accepted the large $120,000 check. He added, “The state keeps cutting our state aid and we look under every stone to find money. Having a partner like Pine Belt is really helpful to keep a lot of our programs continuing, so thank you for your generosity, and we appreciate it so much.”

Following Mr. Sickle’s presentation was the recognition for former BOE members as a part of National School Boards Month in January. Three former members were honored: William Munn [2016-2021], Diane Peterson [2017-2022] and Jacquelyn Wieland [2017-2022]. Mr. Munn, who was present at the meeting, accepted his plaque of recognition from Mr. Angelozzi.

