LAVALLETTE — The results of the Start Strong assessments taken in September by several grades at Lavallette Elementary School were presented at the Jan. 19 board of education meeting. Students in grades fourth through eighth were tested in English-language arts and mathematics, and sixth grade also was tested in science.

According to the presentation, the Start Strong assessment is “based on a subset of prioritized prior-year academic standards to provide a data point on the level of support a student may need to engage in grade-level content.”

The assessment has three performance levels, which are “Strong Support May Be Needed,” “Some Support May Be Needed” and “Less Support May Be Needed.”

Superintendent Lisa Gleason explained that it was a brief assessment, with only 10 to 12 items per domain, adding that it was hard to see the “validity” in the assessment, which is why the board opposed the assessment.

However, looking at the “Start Strong” data from 2021 to 2022, the number of students that were in the “Strong Support May Be Needed” category decreased from last year to this year, which the board members stated they were glad to see.

Ms. Gleason reiterated that the school focuses on the spring New Jersey learning assessment and the I Ready.

Both assessments go into more detail about students’ skill set evaluation and produces more data for the teachers to work with instead of solely relying on “Start Strong,” due to its limited nature.

