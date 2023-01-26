MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Elementary School Little Warriors Integrated Pre-K application portal will open on Friday, Jan. 27 at 9 a.m. and close on March 1, at 11:59 p.m. The portal will allow three- to four-year-olds to register for the 2023-2024 school year, which will begin in September.

Registration will be available only at this link: https://tinyurl.com/MESPreKRegistration.

Three-year-old children can register for the half-day Pre-K program for the 8:10 to 10:40 a.m. session, or the 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. session for a tuition of $1,500 annually.

The four-year-old program runs for a full day from 8:25 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at a tuition rate of $3,000 annually.

Students without special needs will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis as there are a limited number of open spots available. Priority will be given to residents of Manasquan.

Children who are currently enrolled as of Jan. 1 of 2023 will automatically be registered for the 2023-2024 school year as long as the application is completed to confirm enrollment.