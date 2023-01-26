MANASQUAN —The Manasquan United Methodist Church Men’s Fellowship is inviting everyone to hear former New York Giants running back Lee Rouson speak on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Mr. Rouson, who played on two Super Bowl-winning teams, is now a motivational speaker. He will talk about his NFL experiences during a fellowship event at the church, located at the Methodist Church at 23 Church St.

A complimentary breakfast will be served, beginning at 8 a.m., with a prayer to be led by Pastor Javier Barroso.

After the prayer, Rev. Ray DuBois will deliver an introduction of Mr. Rouson as guest speaker.

According to Jim Hansen, a Men’s Fellowship Committee member, the group holds a breakfast at the church every month, explaining that it is “very important for men to have fellowship together.”

This month, in an effort to attract new members, Mr. Hansen invited Mr. Rouson to be a guest speaker.

Mr. Hansen called the former running back and asked if he would like to come to the breakfast after seeing him speak at another event.

Mr. Hansen said the former Giant’s star was very friendly, and happily agreed to make the appearance.

The speech will be filled with stories and anecdotes from Mr. Rouson’s time with the Giants and their Super Bowl victories in 1987 and 1990.

The Giants defeated the Denver Broncos, 39-20, in the 1987 title game, and the Buffalo Bills, 20-19, in Super Bowl XXV.

The 1990 victory came despite a season-ending injury to starting quarterback Phil Simms the month before. His backup, Jeff Hostetler led the team to defeat Buffalo.

Mr. Hansen said that he was told by Mr. Rouson that “when your number is called, you have to be ready,” which is something he will talk about at the breakfast.

The Jan. 28 event is expected to end at about 10:30 a.m.

Food will be provided free of charge, courtesy of Clinton Chuck, a committee member who helps put together the breakfast every month.

“He’s a big part of our community,” said Mr. Hansen. “He’s always in the kitchen preparing the meals.”