BRICK TOWNSHIP — A controversial plan for 59 single-family homes in the Breton Woods section of the township is giving way to an alternative plan that will preserve the site as open space, Ocean County has announced.

The preservation plan short-circuits a pending sale of the 32-acre site by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Trenton and the Church of the Visitation to homebuilding company D.R. Horton, which had the property under contract.

Residents who live near the site, which is located between Mantoloking and Drum Point roads, have opposed the housing plan, which would still have required approval by the Brick Township Planning Board.

According to a statement issued by the Ocean County Board of Commissioners, D.R. Horton has accepted a $8,550,000 offer from the county and Brick Township for the site. the alternative plan for its preservation was

“Brick Township will partner with Ocean County on the purchase providing $1,710,000 from the Township and $6,840,000 from Ocean County,” the announcement states. “Both the Township and County will seek grant funding from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Green Acres program.”

The acquisition was approved Jan. 25, by the Ocean County Natural Lands Trust Fund Advisory Committee, the announcement states.

Ocean County Commissioner Virginia E. Haines, liaison to the trust fund, said the board of commissioners has scheduled a March 1 public hearing on the preservation of the property as open space.

“The site consists of over 30 acres of mature, upland, oak and pine forest,” Ms. Haines said, adding that it has been identified as “an an area of special concern for the Eastern Box Turtle and … important migratory bird habitat by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

“Existing trails on this site have been enjoyed by surrounding residents and in partnership with Brick Township, the site will be permanently preserved for the enjoyment of the public,” she said.

